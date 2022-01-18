Tools found in woods by police believed to be stolen

The wooded area between Clay Road and Marham Park near Bury St Edmunds where the tools were found - Credit: Google

Tools have been found by police in a wood outside Bury St Edmunds.

Police are now appealing for those living near Marham Park to check their sheds for lost or stolen items.

Officers recovered a number of tools from the wooded area between Clay Road and Marham Park today, January 18.

A tweet from Bury St Edmunds Police read: "Please check your sheds, garages and workshops in case you have been a victim of theft."

Those who are missing tools and believe they have been a victim of theft are encouraged to contact PC 856 Katie Handley-Howard, from the Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team using CAD 165 of January 18 as a reference.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.