Tools found in woods by police believed to be stolen

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:31 PM January 18, 2022
The wooded area between Clay Road and Marham Park near Bury St Edmunds where the tools were found

The wooded area between Clay Road and Marham Park near Bury St Edmunds where the tools were found

Tools have been found by police in a wood outside Bury St Edmunds.

Police are now appealing for those living near Marham Park to check their sheds for lost or stolen items.

Officers recovered a number of tools from the wooded area between Clay Road and Marham Park today, January 18.

A tweet from Bury St Edmunds Police read: "Please check your sheds, garages and workshops in case you have been a victim of theft."

Those who are missing tools and believe they have been a victim of theft are encouraged to contact PC 856 Katie Handley-Howard, from the Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team using CAD 165 of January 18 as a reference.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

