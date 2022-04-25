15 fire engines attend thatched house blaze in Hengrave

Breaking

Fire crews are battling a serious blaze at a thatched property in Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were originally called out to the fire at 8.06pm on Monday evening.

There are currently 15 appliances at the scene - from Thetford, Stowmarket, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

All persons in the two-storey property are accounted for and crews are currently dampening down the fire.

We are currently attending a thatch roof fire on the #a1101 between #burystedmunds and #mildenhall. The road is shut and we ask local residents to keep their windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area. #hengrave pic.twitter.com/EAv1qaaisx — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) April 25, 2022

Fire services remain at the scene as of 9pm. They have tweeted asking people in the area to keep windows shut and doors closed while they deal with the fire.

Police are also on the scene and have put road closures in place in Fornham and Flempton.

Officers ask that the public find alternative routes.

Police are on scene of a house fire in #Hengrave. Road closures are in place in #Fornham and #Flempton. Please find alternate routes. Fire service are on scene. #1001 #1155 pic.twitter.com/2TuTgd9vyW — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) April 25, 2022

UK Power Networks has been informed as some cables may have been affected. The Environment Agency has also been informed.

More to follow.



