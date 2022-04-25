News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bury Mercury > News

Breaking

15 fire engines attend thatched house blaze in Hengrave

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:06 PM April 25, 2022
Updated: 9:20 PM April 25, 2022
Bury Road in Helgrave, Suffolk

Bury Road in Helgrave, Suffolk - Credit: Google

Fire crews are battling a serious blaze at a thatched property in Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were originally called out to the fire at 8.06pm on Monday evening.

There are currently 15 appliances at the scene - from Thetford, Stowmarket, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

All persons in the two-storey property are accounted for and crews are currently dampening down the fire.

Fire services remain at the scene as of 9pm. They have tweeted asking people in the area to keep windows shut and doors closed while they deal with the fire.

Police are also on the scene and have put road closures in place in Fornham and Flempton.

Officers ask that the public find alternative routes.

Most Read

  1. 1 A134 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
  2. 2 15 fire engines attend thatched house blaze in Hengrave
  3. 3 Two people trapped after van crashes into ditch in west Suffolk
  1. 4 Man arrested after driver in his 40s killed in A134 crash
  2. 5 Woman arrested after assaulting a police officer in west Suffolk village
  3. 6 Ford Fiesta stolen after intruder enters home in west Suffolk
  4. 7 'You've got my cat in there' - cyclist attempts to steal pet in carrier
  5. 8 Converted chapel with huge stained glass window on sale for £825k
  6. 9 House buyers continue to struggle as demand outpaces supply
  7. 10 Man shoots duck with catapult then throws it for dog to chase and kill

UK Power Networks has been informed as some cables may have been affected. The Environment Agency has also been informed.

More to follow.


Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but rem

Ipswich Crown Court

'Help me': Witness in murder trial describes hearing cry for aid

Jane Hunt

person
A pasta dish at Rustico in Bury St Edmunds

Food and Drink | Review

Review: Trying the food at Suffolk's hottest new Italian restaurant

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds, Abbey Gardens feature.

Suffolk Constabulary

Suspected loan shark arrested in Bury St Edmunds

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The Cattle Market Car Park in Bury.

Mercedes stolen from Bury St Edmunds car park

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon