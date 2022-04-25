Breaking
15 fire engines attend thatched house blaze in Hengrave
- Credit: Google
Fire crews are battling a serious blaze at a thatched property in Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were originally called out to the fire at 8.06pm on Monday evening.
There are currently 15 appliances at the scene - from Thetford, Stowmarket, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.
All persons in the two-storey property are accounted for and crews are currently dampening down the fire.
Fire services remain at the scene as of 9pm. They have tweeted asking people in the area to keep windows shut and doors closed while they deal with the fire.
Police are also on the scene and have put road closures in place in Fornham and Flempton.
Officers ask that the public find alternative routes.
UK Power Networks has been informed as some cables may have been affected. The Environment Agency has also been informed.
More to follow.